Lincoln Man Arrested For Assaulting Officer

An assault on a Lincoln Police officer lands a 41-year-old Lincoln man in jail. It happened just after midnight Wednesday morning at a home near 31st and “P” where police were called about a disturbance, when JT Jennings allegedly forced his way into his mother’s house and started yelling.

Once police were there and out of nowhere, Officer Angela Sands said Jennings got up and allegedly hit the officer in the head with a ceramic mug.

Sands says the officer had several lacerations on his head and one required stitches.

Jennings was arrested for second-degree assault on an officer.