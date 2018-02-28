Lincoln Man Arrested for Assault, Robbery
By Jackie Ourada
|
Feb 28, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Rodney Phillips

A 56-year-old man was assaulted and robbed Monday evening after hanging out with three acquaintances. The man waived down a passing Lincoln Fire and Rescue ambulance and reported that 33-year-old Rodney Phillips had told him to give him his jewelry and started punching him in the face at a home off of Woodsdale Boulevard and Van Dorn.

The victim was struck 2-4 times and Phillips took a ring and necklace from him. A short time later, a witness reported a man was looking in car windows in the area. Phillips was located nearby and was taken into custody.

He had a broadcast for his arrest regarding a previous burglary at JL Exteriors. Phillips was lodged for burglary and robbery.

