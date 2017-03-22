Lincoln Man Cited For DUI After Driving Car Over Retaining Wall

Alcohol is believed to be involved, after a 78-year-old Lincoln man drove off a service road, leaving his rental car hanging off an 8 to 10 foot retaining wall just before 1am Wednesday near 91st and Highway 2.

Lincoln Police say a blood draw was done on Larry Field at the hospital. He was cited and released for DUI and willful reckless driving. LFR showed up an rescued Field, who was hanging by one leg from inside the car, upside down with his head touching the ground.

Police found three empty bottles of wine inside the car, some of which may have spilled.

About $4,000 damage was done to the car.