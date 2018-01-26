Lincoln Man In Critical Condition After Friend Strangles Him

A conversation about selling stolen property turned physical Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of an assault at 3619 North 60th Street just before 6pm to find 49-year-old Timothy McPeak sitting outside the apartment complex. McPeak told officers he strangled his 34-year-old friend to unconsciousness during the conversation. Officers found the man unresponsive inside the apartment, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The man is still in critical but stable condition. McPeak was arrested on first degree assault and strangulation.

Earlier Thursday morning, Lincoln Police responded to a home burglary at 1124 North 26th Street. An unlocked door let the thief in around 8am while the residents slept. Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News about $1900 worth of cash and electronics were taken from the residence. Items include a television, PlayStation, XBox, and headphones. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police or Lincoln Crimestoppers.