Lincoln Man Faces Sexual Assault, Strangulation Charges From Weekend Encounter

A 46-year-old Lincoln man is accused of first-degree sexual assault and strangulation, involving a 29-year-old Lincoln woman at her home near 18th and Hartley early Saturday morning.

Police say the woman told them an acquaintance of hers, Jeffrey Green, came over to her home for a tour. Green apparently became sexually aggressive while she resisted. He allegedly grabbed a screwdriver, put it to her neck and threatened to kill her. After two unsuccessful attempts, Green reportedly grabbed a butcher knife and phone cord while the woman was showering.

He allegedly then strangled her with the cord and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to get away and call police. She had injuries consistent on her head and neck, consistent with what happened. Green was tracked down and denied the allegations.

He was then arrested and put in jail.