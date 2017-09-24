Lincoln Man Killed After SUV/Bicycle Crash SW Of Martell

One person was killed where an SUV and bicycle collided late Saturday afternoon, near Martell, southwest of Lincoln.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Randall Gibson of Lincoln died, after he was hit on his bike heading eastbound near SW 58th and West Sprague Road, on the south edge of Bluestem State Recreation Area. Gibson was hit from behind and pronounced dead at the scene. According to investigators, Gibson was wearing a bicycle helmet.

The driver of the 200 Jeep Cherokee, 66-year-old Zygmunt Spicha of Lincoln, didn’t suffer any injuries. He was arrested and put in jail on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and felony motor vehicle homicide. Spicha was wearing a seat belt.

Investigators say that Gibson’s bicycle was within legal distance of the white line along the south side of West Sprague Road.

Southwest Rural Fire and Rescue responded to the crash scene.