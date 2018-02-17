Lincoln Man Stabbed With Steak Knife

Lincoln police responded to a report of a stabbing shortly before midnight Friday at 2545 Teresa Avenue. Captain Ryan Dale told KFOR News officers arrived to find a stabbing victim, “The victim sustained multiple cuts to his head and a puncture wound to his back. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

Police found 47-year-old Davis Rush after he allegedly stabbed the victim with a steak knife and assaulted his girlfriend. He was arrested for domestic assault, second degree assault, and the use of a weapon to commit a felony.