Lincoln Man Suing City and LPD Officers

By Greg Smith
|
Mar 9, 7:56 AM

A Lincoln man is filing a lawsuit against the City of Lincoln and several Lincoln Police officers. Barine Deezia claims officers followed him and his friends a year ago, repeatedly asking them at what bar they were drinking. Deezia alleges two officers slammed him into a window, throwing him to the ground, knocking him out. He woke up with scrapes, bruises, and a broken shoulder. During trial for resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer, all the officers testified they never told Deezia he was under arrest.

A jury returned a unanimous verdict of not guilty. Deezia is seeking damages for lost wages, medical bills and permanent injury.

 

Related Content

Lincoln On The Move With Road Improvements
Another Arrest In February Shots Fired Case
Deputies Seize Marijuana In West Lincoln Traffic S...
Schoo Student Wanting To Give Back Instead of Rece...
Loaded Gun Found At Eppley Airfield
Fortenberry Knows Trump’s Healthcare Bill Ne...