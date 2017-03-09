Lincoln Man Suing City and LPD Officers

A Lincoln man is filing a lawsuit against the City of Lincoln and several Lincoln Police officers. Barine Deezia claims officers followed him and his friends a year ago, repeatedly asking them at what bar they were drinking. Deezia alleges two officers slammed him into a window, throwing him to the ground, knocking him out. He woke up with scrapes, bruises, and a broken shoulder. During trial for resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer, all the officers testified they never told Deezia he was under arrest.

A jury returned a unanimous verdict of not guilty. Deezia is seeking damages for lost wages, medical bills and permanent injury.