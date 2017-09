A 25-year-old Lincoln man’s pit bull puppy was apparently stolen, then placed for sale on Craigslist.

The man reported the 3-month old pit bull puppy was taken from 2300 block of North Chester Street sometime Tuesday evening, when left to run errands. The next morning, however, the owner said he saw the puppy for sale on Craigslist.

Police are making sure the dog for sale is the same puppy that was stolen from the owner.

No arrests have been made.