The city’s new Finance Director is from Kansas. Brandon Kauffman is Topeka’s Finance Director. With extensive experience in financial planning, budget development, debt financing and information technology, Mayor Beutler says one of Kauffman’s first duties will be to help select a new Budget Officer.

Kauffman replaces Steve Hubka, who retired September 30th. Former Finance Director, Don Herz, has bene serving as Interim Finance Director.