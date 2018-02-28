Lincoln Mayor Very Close To Announcing

On KFOR’s Lincoln Live, Mayor Chris Beutler, said he’s, quote, “a few weeks” from publically announcing whether he’ll run for a 4th term as mayor. The mayor said, quote, “looking at all things on my list from a few years ago, I still have unfinished business.” The mayor went on to say, “people think of political jobs like they think about private jobs. If you’ve got a guy doing a great job, why not keep him on the job.”

On another subject, Mayor Beutler said he wanted to ask voters this May to temporarily increase the city sale tax to help pay for street construction and repair as recommended by a 27 member Transportation Coalition, but the City Council wanted more time to talk with constituent groups. KFOR NEWS asked the mayor if November’s ballot would be the next target. His reply, “possibly.” Ask which has priority, street repair or a new downtown library, which has been studied for decades, Mayor Beutler said, “roads will need to be dealt with first.”