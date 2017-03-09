Lincoln On The Move With Road Improvements

By Jeff Motz
|
Mar 9, 1:42 PM

It will be a busy road construction season through Lincoln in 2017.

Mayor Chris Beutler on Thursday talked more about the Lincoln On The Move initiative, which he says the transportation network is fundamental to the future of the city.

“We’ll be building streets, repairing sidewalks, replacing water mains, sewer mains and paving roads in all quadrants of the city,” Beutler said at a news conference inside the County-City Building.

The goal is to add 2.6 miles of arterials, more than 10 miles of arterial improvements and about 427 blocks of rehab work in residential areas.   Public Works director Miki Esposito says “it’s our commitment and our promise to work harder and smarter than ever.  To get you where you need to go safely and conveniently.”

Here are the planned improvement areas:

 
Northwest
·       11th Street water main replacement from “O” to “Q” streets
·       N. 10th Street over Salt Creek north of Military Road – bridge replacement and new sidewalk with trail connection
·       14th and Superior roundabout – permanent safety improvements
·       S. 27th Street water main replacement from Laurel to Calvert streets and from Woods Blvd. to Kessler Blvd.
·       N. 27th Street rehabilitation from Holdrege Street to Fletcher Ave.
·       27th Street interchange at Interstate 80 – bridge and concrete repairs
 
Southwest
·       16th Street reconstruction from “A” to “F” streets
·       “D” Street water main replacement from 12th to 20th streets
·       20th and Calvert streets drainage system replacement
·       Jackson Drive/Woodsdale Blvd. from 27th to 29th streets –  drainage system rehabilitation
·       S. Coddington and W. Van Dorn intersection safety project – construction of single-lane roundabout and new sidewalks
 
Northeast
·       33rd Street from Holdrege to Madison – road rehabilitation and storm drainage improvements
·       Fletcher Ave. water main replacement from 56th to 60th streets
·       Superior Street rehabilitation from 27th Street to Cornhusker Hwy.
·       56th and Morton drainage improvement project – channel widening and replacement of box culvert
·       Adams Street wastewater pipeline installation from 41st to 42nd streets
·       Fremont Street water main replacement from Touzalin Ave. to 70th Street
·       56th and Colfax drainage improvements
·       Cleveland Ave. water main replacement from Cotner Blvd. to Leonard Street
·       98th Street and Boathouse to “O” Street and Anthony Lane – wastewater pipeline installation
·       Anthony Lane wastewater pipeline installation from “O” Street to YMCA Spirit Park
 
Southeast
·       S. 44th Street wastewater pipeline rehabilitation and replacement from High Street to Antelope Creek Road
·       44th Street drainage improvements from Calvert to High streets
·       84th and Old Cheney bike path underpass rehabilitation
·       Old Cheney rehabilitation from  40th St. to Hwy. 2
·       Normal Blvd. rehabilitation from South to 56th streets
·       South Sumner wastewater pipeline rehabilitation and replacement from  Normal Blvd. to 40th Street
·       Jefferson Ave. wastewater pipeline rehabilitation and replacement from Ryons to Garfield streets
·       Beal Slough trunk sewer installation from 33rd to 56th streets
·       Yankee Hill Rd. reconstruction and widening from 70th Street to Hwy. 2 and installation of roundabouts

For more details, go to lincoln.ne.gov, type in keywords: projects and closures.

 