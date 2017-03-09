Lincoln On The Move With Road Improvements

It will be a busy road construction season through Lincoln in 2017.

Mayor Chris Beutler on Thursday talked more about the Lincoln On The Move initiative, which he says the transportation network is fundamental to the future of the city.

“We’ll be building streets, repairing sidewalks, replacing water mains, sewer mains and paving roads in all quadrants of the city,” Beutler said at a news conference inside the County-City Building.

The goal is to add 2.6 miles of arterials, more than 10 miles of arterial improvements and about 427 blocks of rehab work in residential areas. Public Works director Miki Esposito says “it’s our commitment and our promise to work harder and smarter than ever. To get you where you need to go safely and conveniently.”

Here are the planned improvement areas: