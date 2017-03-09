Lincoln On The Move With Road Improvements

Northwest
· 11th Street water main replacement from “O” to “Q” streets
· N. 10th Street over Salt Creek north of Military Road – bridge replacement and new sidewalk with trail connection
· 14th and Superior roundabout – permanent safety improvements
· S. 27th Street water main replacement from Laurel to Calvert streets and from Woods Blvd. to Kessler Blvd.
· N. 27th Street rehabilitation from Holdrege Street to Fletcher Ave.
· 27th Street interchange at Interstate 80 – bridge and concrete repairs
Southwest
· 16th Street reconstruction from “A” to “F” streets
· “D” Street water main replacement from 12th to 20th streets
· 20th and Calvert streets drainage system replacement
· Jackson Drive/Woodsdale Blvd. from 27th to 29th streets – drainage system rehabilitation
· S. Coddington and W. Van Dorn intersection safety project – construction of single-lane roundabout and new sidewalks
Northeast
· 33rd Street from Holdrege to Madison – road rehabilitation and storm drainage improvements
· Fletcher Ave. water main replacement from 56th to 60th streets
· Superior Street rehabilitation from 27th Street to Cornhusker Hwy.
· 56th and Morton drainage improvement project – channel widening and replacement of box culvert
· Adams Street wastewater pipeline installation from 41st to 42nd streets
· Fremont Street water main replacement from Touzalin Ave. to 70th Street
· 56th and Colfax drainage improvements
· Cleveland Ave. water main replacement from Cotner Blvd. to Leonard Street
· 98th Street and Boathouse to “O” Street and Anthony Lane – wastewater pipeline installation
· Anthony Lane wastewater pipeline installation from “O” Street to YMCA Spirit Park
Southeast
· S. 44th Street wastewater pipeline rehabilitation and replacement from High Street to Antelope Creek Road
· 44th Street drainage improvements from Calvert to High streets
· 84th and Old Cheney bike path underpass rehabilitation
· Old Cheney rehabilitation from 40th St. to Hwy. 2
· Normal Blvd. rehabilitation from South to 56th streets
· South Sumner wastewater pipeline rehabilitation and replacement from Normal Blvd. to 40th Street
· Jefferson Ave. wastewater pipeline rehabilitation and replacement from Ryons to Garfield streets
· Beal Slough trunk sewer installation from 33rd to 56th streets
· Yankee Hill Rd. reconstruction and widening from 70th Street to Hwy. 2 and installation of roundabouts
