Lincoln Officer Assaulted in Sunday Arrest
By Jackie Ourada
|
Feb 28, 2018 @ 12:11 PM

A Lincoln police officer suffered abrasions and bruising after he attempted to arrest a suspect on Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a suspicious person breaking into a garage in the 1500 block of South 21st Street. Officers then contacted 34-year-old Wandell Millien near the garage, and he provided a false name.

Officers eventually learned Milliem had a warrant out for his arrest. Millien began to struggle with the officers when he kicked one of the officers in the head and then continued to elbow the same officer in the back and neck.

The officer suffered abrasions, bruising and pain. Millien was arrested assault on a police officer, false reporting, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

