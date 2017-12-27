Lincoln Police Checking Up On Homeless In Extreme Cold

Temperatures around 15 below zero and dangerous cold weather in general can be harmful for everyone. Even the homeless in Lincoln are encouraged to seek shelter.

Police Captain Robert Farber told KFOR News Wednesday morning the center team officers checked on homeless folks in the downtown area overnight.

“Just wanted to make sure they were safe and doing okay with the temperatures dipping as low as they were getting. Wanted to see if they needed any assistance,” Farber said.

The folks they check in with said they were okay and safe from the elements. Farber said, though, if anyone needed a place to go, such as the People’s City Mission or a similar shelter, they would give rides to those locations to escape the bitter cold weather.