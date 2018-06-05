Lincoln Police Department Recruiting Standards
By Dale Johnson
Jun 5, 2018 @ 7:54 AM

21 Lincoln Police Department recruits graduate June 13th.  227 people applied last year.  80 showed up for written exams.  5 failed it.  75 applicants took physical exams.  4 failed them.  4 applicants were disqualified based on information shared on their personal history statement.  67 applicants received one-on-one interviews.  9 were hired and one was grandfathered in from a previous hiring cycle.  On KFOR’s Lincoln Live, LPD Officer, Luke Bonkiewicz, said layered steps are taken in an attempt to catch an applicant in a lie or to expose possible prejudice.  Officer Bonkiewicz says LPD doesn’t just want to expose an applicants troubling issues, but also wants to know an applicants successes, such as awards, volunteering and service on boards and organizations.

