Lincoln Police Investigating Possible Spoofing of Phone Number To Mayor’s Office

Spoofing is becoming more of a problem lately, especially when scammers are now disguising their caller IDs to be the phone number of the Lincoln mayor’s office.

Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands says just because your caller ID says it’s coming from the mayor’s office, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s actually from there. She told reporters on Wednesday the mayor’s office will never solicit personal information from the public over the phone.

Spoofing means that a call or email is sent from some unknown place by using a phone number or email address from a prominent place of business. Officer Sands says if it sounds like a scam, just hang up.

Other things to keep in mind:

· Use caller identification to screen calls. If a caller is unknown, do not answer. Legitimate callers will leave a message.

· Always monitor your financial information.

In the unfortunate event you have become a victim of a scam and there is a monetary loss, call LPD at 402-441-6000. If there is no monetary loss, report the suspicious call to the Attorney General’s Office at protectthegoodlife.nebraska.gov.