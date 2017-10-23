Lincoln Police Officer Accused of Sex Assault Has Left Force

A former Lincoln Police Officer is under investigation by Nebraska State Patrol for an alleged sexual assault.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Monday he was notified of the reported inappropriate relationship and sexual assault last Wednesday (Oct. 18). According to Chief Bliemeister, the incident was reported to have started, while the officer was on duty. The officer, who is not yet being named, was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday, but chose to end their employment with LPD on Friday, Oct. 20.

LPD is conducting an internal investigation, while cooperating with the State Patrol.