Lincoln Police Officer and Daughter Score 75K on The Ellen Show

Nineteen years ago Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin put her education on pause to have her daughter Jaida. She said she would go back and finish her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice someday and is now a police officer with the Lincoln Police Department.

While Jackson-Goodwin recovered from surgery just a few weeks ago, she watched the Ellen Show every day and even brought herself to look up tickets to the show one day.

“Probably four hours later that day we’re getting a call saying we had won tickets to the Ellen Show,” Jackson-Goodwin told KFOR’s Gregg and Carol Morning Show.

What Jackson-Goodwin didn’t know at the time, was that a letter her daughter Jaida had written to the show had gotten them those tickets. The show was taped last Friday and aired Monday. During the show, the daughter and mom were called up to participate in a game with Ellen and Actress Melissa McCarthy, where they had won $7,000. After the game, Ellen and McCarthy told Jackson-Goodwin how inspired they were by her willingness to give up her education to support her daughter and join the police force. They then handed them thousands of dollars in donations for both of them to finish their education.

Jackson-Goodwin is planning on finishing her criminal justice degree at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Her daughter Jaida is currently working on her own degree in marketing and management.