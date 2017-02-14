Lincoln Postal Worker Suspect In Identity Theft

A Lincoln postal worker is accused of identity theft, among other offenses, after a fraudulent credit card was traced back to him.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain Ben Houchin says 43-year-old Domonic Harris was developed as a suspect, through surveillance video at some northeast Lincoln and west Omaha stores. He says this all came about, after they got a complaint from a Waverly woman on January 25 about her address being changed.

That’s when a credit card was opened in her name.

“The financial transaction device was obtained by a suspect, who ended up going to several businesses and using it,” Houchin said at Tuesday’s police media briefing.

The card was used at businesses in Omaha and Lincoln, including Walmart, Walgreens, and Target, totaling $1,200.

Through these purchases at the northeast Lincoln and west Omaha stores, authorities got survelliance video of the suspect, as well as a description of his Ford Explorer.

This led police to Harris’ home near 70th and Adams on Monday, where a search warrant was served. During the execution of the warrant, documents were found containing private information of 50 different individuals.

Most of it was mail, but a lot of change of address forms. Deputie believe Harris was taking mail from the postal office, changing addresses, and intercepting the paperwork.

Captain Houchin said Harris allegedly used change of address forms to get credit cards by using the names of the victims.

“The change of addresses were going to a residence that wasn’t occupied in northeast Lincoln, where he was able to go and obtain the mail and start having the mail delivered to there,” Houchin added.

Harris was arrested and cited with criminal possession of financial transaction devices, identification theft, and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device.

Lincoln Police and the postal inspector are helping the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office with the case.

Houchin said Harris was likely acting alone, but many more victims are possible. Numerous other credit cards had been opened by Harris.