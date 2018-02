On KFOR Mornings with Gregg and Carol, City Public Safety Director, Tom Casady, said he would expect Florida lawmakers to debate the state’s gun permit laws following the killing of 17 people in a Parkland, Florida high school. In Florida, a person must be at least 21 to purchase a handgun, but only 18 to buy a long gun, such as a rifle or shotgun. Casady also talked about background checks, emphasizing a computer does not check a gun applicant’s Facebook tendency for violent posts.