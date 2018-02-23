Lincoln Residents Face Recycling Deadline By Charlie Brogan | Feb 23, 2018 @ 12:26 PM Many Lincoln residents currently recycle in ways ranging from separating yard waste from garbage to simply tossing plastic bottles or aluminum cans in the proper container. April first, residents will see another deadline. RELATED CONTENT Stage Theater To Present “Putnam County Spelling Bee” The Arts Contribute Millions To Lincoln’s Economy Lincoln Choral Group Taking New Approach Young Actors To Present “Mary Poppins Junior” PODCAST: Dave Stieren Discusses Food Stamps Stage Students Send Message To Parents