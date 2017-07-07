Lincoln Residents Urged To Report Coyote Sightings

Lincoln area residents are being asked to report coyote sightings and aggressive behavior to Lincoln Animal Control at 402-441-7900. Coyote sightings in the Holmes Lake Park area have been reported to Animal Control, and to Lincoln Parks and Recreation. Animal Control plans to patrol the Holmes Lake area and investigate calls about the critters.

Steve Beal, Lincoln Animal Control Manager, said coyotes are normally afraid of people, but those found in and near urban areas may be more used to people and not as fearful. The presence of a coyote, he said, does not automatically mean it is dangerous. Coyotes can sometimes be found in residential areas that border open spaces where coyotes hunt prey, and their presence indicates a nearby food source. Coyotes generally feed on rabbits, rodents, fruits and insects. Residents should not leave food in areas where coyotes can easily access it.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission advises those who are outdoors in the area to carry walking sticks. Those who encounter a coyote should not run from it, but back away slowly, and make loud noises.

To protect pets, the Game and Parks Commission recommends the following:

• Keep pets leashed during walks or confined to yards.

• Stay with small pets while outside, and pick them up of a coyote is spotted.

• Avoid letting pets out at night, dawn and dusk, especially unattended.