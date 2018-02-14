Lincoln Senator Introduces Bill to Relieve Property Taxes

A state senator wants to relieve property taxes by letting local voters approve a local income tax. Lincoln Senator Kate Bolz introduced LB911 which proposes allowing local schools boards to put a local income surtax before their voters. “LB 911 creates a mechanism by which local school boards can ask their voters to approve a local income surtax,” Bolz said to the Legislature’s Revenue Committee Wednesday afternoon. Bolz told the hearing committee that Iowa has been using local income surtaxes since the 1970’s to relieve property taxes, and now 82 percent of Iowa public schools implement those taxes instead of raising property taxes.

“A local community could address school needs in a different way by spreading the cost across tax payers based on income rather than on property tax payments,” Bolz said. Tiffany Joekel of the Open Sky Policy Institute told the committee this isn’t written to be a resource, rather a way to relieve property taxes that are already being spent and preclude a rise in extra property taxes. “We support LB 911 at the end of the day because it provides another tool school districts can use to support the education of students and not increase their reliance on property taxes,” Joekel said.

Jerry Scherer of the Nebraska State Education Association also told the committee they like this bill. “For NSEA, it broadens the tax base for schools and allows for lowering property taxes without hurting schools,” Scherer told the committee.