Lincoln Senator Plans To Talk Medicaid Expansion In Upcoming Session

Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld plans to introduce a measure next session that would put Medicaid expansion to a vote of the people.

His announcement comes after Maine became the first state on Tuesday to expand coverage through a statewide referendum. Nebraska lawmakers have rejected previous attempts to expand Medicaid as part of the Affordable Care Act, but Morfeld says he’s optimistic some senators will be open to letting voters decide the matter.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman opposed expansion efforts, but a legislatively referred ballot measure would only need approval from 30 of the Legislature’s 49 senators to appear on the ballot.

Expanding Medicaid would cover an estimated 90,000 Nebraskans.