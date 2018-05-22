Lincoln Truckers Hit With Surprise Inspections

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division and Lincoln Police Officers conducted surprise commercial vehicle Tuesday in Lincoln and the surrounding area. The surprise inspections target commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass through weight stations as part of their regular routes.

During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective

(MAPS) Team conducted 110 vehicle inspections, discovered 313 violations of Federal and state law, and took 45 vehicles out of service (not allowed to return to the road).

The reasons vehicles were taken out of service ranged from bad brakes or tires to other mechanical problems that posed immediate safety risks. Troopers also took five drivers out of

service on the spot; 3 for no CDL, 1 for an improper class of CDL, and 1 for no log book. Troopers also arrested one person on an outstanding warrant and issued $6,575 in citations.

The State conducts surprise inspections throughout the year, primarily from spring through fall. Inspectors check for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws on weight, size,

registration, dyed fuels, and permits associated with commercial vehicles. On average, 20-24 troopers work each MAPS event.