Lincoln Woman Critically Hurt In Tuesday Hit and Run

A 36-year-old Lincoln woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit and run late Tuesday afternoon at 29th and “M” Street.

Police Officer Angela Sands says the victim had been arguing with a 21-year-old woman over an SUV she had been borrowing, which belongs to the victim’s boyfriend.

At one point, witnesses said the victim grabbed on to the SUV and the driver started to accelerate. As the vehicle took off, the victim fell off and hit her head on a curb.

Police know who the driver is and no arrest has been made, as of early Wednesday afternoon.

The SUV is described as a 1999 Red Isuzu Rodeo Trooper.