Lincoln Woman Honored For Continued Weight Loss

Finally fed up with how she felt, a Lincoln woman took it upon herself to lose weight.

It was after she married her second husband that Crystal Moore decided to join the non-profit weight loss group Take Pounds Off Sensibly that she didn’t want to be heavy. That was 1994. Over time, with life-changing events, Moore gained over 200 pounds and decided about two years ago to make a change.

Moore, 60, weighed 450 pounds and has dropped more than 160 pounds through the international TOPS program in the past two years.

For her efforts, Moore recently was recognized for her success at a TOPS international convention in Little Rock, Arkansas. Out of the thousands of TOPS members from across the United States and Canada, only four were selected and named TOPS International Division 7 winners of 2016 for losing the most significant amounts of weight. Moore won for best weight loser in her weight group

Moore has also being battling breast cancer and had a partial mastectomy on her left breast. She has a check up scheduled for next month to see if anything has changed. At the same time, she’s maintained a positive attitude and determined to continue to lose more weight. More important, Moore is feeling better.

“Sometimes people say, ‘Well it’s because you have the cancer. It’s really all in your head.’ You have to make the decision to really wanna do something,” Moore told KFOR News on Wednesday.

After 15 years, Moore has also worn clothes that weren’t specialty made.

“Just this last year, I was able to put on clothes that were bought at a store. That’s a big step,” she added.