Lincoln Woman Loses $11K From Scam

Lincoln police say a 70-year-old Lincoln woman is out $11,000, after falling victim to a financial scam.

Investigators say a man called her claiming his company owed her money and said there could be legal issues if she didn’t take the money. Police tell us the woman was told to go to a website and type in $300. The man called her back and said she actually put in $30,000 and told her they needed the money back now. The man then told her to only buy Best Buy and Target gift cards and to give him the numbers over the phone.

LPD says if you suspect a family member or friend is being scammed, make sure to ask questions. And if you’re a retail employee dealing with a scam situation, contact a manager. The Nebraska Attorney General has consumer resources and ways to file a complaint if you come across a scam: https://protectthegoodlife.nebraska.gov/