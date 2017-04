A Lincoln woman thought she had won $953,000 and a $216,000 Mercedes Benz. It was a scam. Raine Weyers told our media partner, 10/11 NEWS instead of getting excited about yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon’s call, supposedly from Publisher’s Clearing House, she played along.

The person on the line told her all they needed was 1% of the total value to process her winnings almost $12,000. Tax Day is only 2 weeks away. The IRS is warning people of an uptick in scams