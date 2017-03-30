Lincoln’s South Beltway Project Could Cost $300M

Lincoln’s beltway project was slated for 200 million dollars, now Mayor Chris Beutler said that’s up to 300 million dollars. He said the department of roads underestimated how much it would cost, and now tax payers could suffer.

Brian Kruse and his family live next to Highway 2, and they can hear the traffic, and they are hopefully the beltway comes sooner than later.

“For us part of our desire moving here, it’s a beautiful neighborhood, but knowing the beltway was coming was part of our reason because it is going to pull some of the traffic off,” said Kruse.

The latest part of the project is the south beltway, originally it was only supposed cost tax payers 40 milliondollars, but now the project is calling for another 20 million in tax dollars.

Mayor Chris Beutler said the city is 100 percent committed to the beltway, now it’s just where does the extra money come from?

“We will be talking to the city council and local tax payers about how we can come up with that money, obviously we need to figure out some new revenue or shift money away from other road projects,” said Mayor Beutler.

Mayor Beutler did no bring up raising taxes, he said it is still too early for those plans because the prices could change, federal dollars for the project can fluctuate depending on President Trump’s plan for infrastructure.

But he did elaborate on moving money from other roads projects, and said the project will be worth it business-wise.

“It helps us in terms of being a better commercial center in terms of truck freighting,” said Mayor Beutler.

And it will help homeowners like Brian Kruse.

“The city keeps moving south and right now we don’t have a great artery to push traffic though, and the beltway would make day to day life a little nicer,” said Kruse.