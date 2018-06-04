Lincoln’s Streets To Brighten Up

The streets of Lincoln should be considerably brighter at night within the next year after the City Council approved replacing all the street lights Monday. The council OK’d a one year project, at just over $12 Million, to convert over to L-E-D lighting.

John Carlson of the Mayor’s office told Council members the conversion has been occuring slowly over the past four years, as light fixtures have worn out and new neighborhoods have been built. “We have about 4,300 L-E-D lights so far, out of a universe of 31-thousand.” Schneider Electric of Lincoln has contracted to replace the remaining 27-thousand street lights with L-E-D fixtures during the next 12 months.

Carlson said the pace of 13-hundred conversions per year didn’t make sense, given the savings in power cost and maintenance expense available with L-E-D’s. “Did we want to continue install them at 13-hundred per year, on what is essentially a 20 year schedule, or did we want to advance that and take advantage of improvements in safety, the lower energy costs, and the benefits to the environment?”

Carlson said Schneider Electric qualifies under a newly approved State law as an “ESCO” or energy saving contractor. “It’s faster, it’s less expensive, you get the bulk pricing, it creates a single point of contact for any questions and accountability, ESCO’s were created by State law for exactly these kinds of projects.”

Two council members, John Camp and Cindy Lamm voted against the contract. Lamm said the city should not borrow the $12.2 million from itself, and Camp warned that the massive conversion might become outdated if another technology replaces L-E-D’s. Despite their objections, the contract was approved 4-2.