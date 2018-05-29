LISTEN: Local Lemonade Stand to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer Research

Tara Suckstorf joined KFOR Mornings Tuesday to talk about two lemonade stands going on June 1st and June 2nd, but this isn’t just an ordinary lemonade stand. 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward the nonprofit Alex’s Lemonade Stand that raises money for pediatric cancer research. Suckstorf’s family held a lemonade stand for the past few years to raise money for the nonprofit, and now they’re expanding to two different lemonade stands.

They’ll be out serving up lemonade June 1st and June 2nd from 10am – 6pm at the 27th and Pine Lake Super Saver and the Fallbrook Super Saver. You can listen to the whole interview below.