LIVE COVERAGE Of Cather And Pound Residence Halls At UNL

Cather and Pound Residence Halls (background). Courtesy of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

An evacuation and an exclusion zone have been set up around Cather and Pound dorms for Friday’s implosion of the 13 story structures.

The evacuation zone is about nine square blocks nearest the dorms. The exclusion zone is about 16 square blocks and surrounds the evacuation zone.

You can watch the implosion from the Vine Street garage at 19th and Vine, where KFOR’s Jonathan Rowe will be offering it to you LIVE on our KFOR Facebook page: facebook.com/kforradio.

You can also click here to see the live feed courtesy of UNL.