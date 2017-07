Former Nebraska men’s basketball director of operations Teddy Owens, who left in April to become the head coach at Carrollwood Day Prep School in Tampa, Florida, has picked up a high school player from Lincoln for the upcoming school year.

Northeast’s Malcolm Whitlow will transfer to play at Carrollwood, as he prepares to begin his junior season.

As an all-city selection, Whitlow averaged 22 points in 2016-17 for the Rockets.