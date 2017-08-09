Loaded Gun, Drug Paraphernalia, Cash Found On Teen Following Disturbance

A 17 year old boy with a gun was arrested at the Lancaster County Super Fair Tuesday night.

Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands says someone called police claiming there was an issue in the parking lot. That’s where officers found and questioned the teen, at least before he tried to run.

Police caught him but he still tried to fight, which led to a loaded handgun falling to the ground. Police also found marijuana in baggies, cash and a scale along with other paraphernalia on the teen.

After a stabbing on Saturday and this Tuesday, police are reminding people that the fair is still safe and that off-duty officers are always present at the fair.