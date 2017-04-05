Local Election Results Are Close Call

Just over 2,000 votes separated the incumbents running for re-election to the City Council. Leirion Gaylor Baird was the top vote getter with just over 15,000 votes. Roy Christensen also advances, along with Tom Nesbitt, Bennie Shobe and Brayden McLaughlin. Only 372 votes separated Shobe and Mclaughlin. The 6th candidate advancing is Maggie Mae Squires. All 3 candidates running for 2 seats on the Airport Authority move on to the May 2nd General Election.

3 incumbents in 4 school board races ran unopposed, so they’ll move on. Incumbent Lanny Boswell in District 5 is challenged by Preston Randall Harris. Both advance.