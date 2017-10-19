Local Law Enforcement Agencies Team Up In Serving Warrants

Lincoln Police were part of six law enforcement agencies that started Wednesday with more than 41-hundred arrest warrants on the books.

By the end of the day, that long list had been reduced by just over 100.

More than 500 arrest warrants were served. As that was happening, Lincoln Police officers patrolled high-density areas of the city, taking an assertive approach to any offenses. Around 240 traffic citations, eight driving under suspension citations and almost 160 warning citations were written.

Plus, 15 people were arrested for narcotics offenses, two for robbery and 13 misdemeanor citations.