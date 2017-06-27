Local Retailer Named “Retail Champion”

A Lincoln Retailer received a major award Tuesday. The Nebraska Retail Federation named Schaefer’s TV and Appliance, at 48th and R, its First Congressional District Retail Champion. Jim Otto of the Nebraska Retail Federation presented the award to Schaefer’s owner Ron Romero. The State award is accompanied by a trip to Washington D.C. and a chance to compete with other retailers from around the nation for a national award.

Mayor Chris Beutler, on hand for the presentation, pointed out that Schaefer’s has been in business locally for 70 years, is now in the fourth generation of family ownership, and has withstood competition from larger national chain stores and online retailers.

Otto pointed to the support local retailers give to their communities: “Ron employs over 70 people and does all kinds of things for the local economy.” Mayor Beutler saluted the Romero family’s dedication to their business as one of the reasons they’ve been able to remain in operation in today’s tougher economy.

Owner Ron Romero thanked his 70 employees and family members for working together as a team. He also cited their willingness to adapt and change. “From national box stores, and online, we do have a lot of competition, so we have to be constantly changing. We have to look at the millenials and the new customers that are coming out of each generation and be able to appeal to them as well.”

All three agreed that the Nebraska Legislature could give local brick-and-mortar retailers some valuable help in competing if they would pass L.B. 44. The bill, held over from the last Legislative session until next January, would force out-of-state retailers to collect and remit Nebraska Sales Tax to the state for purchases made by residents of the State. Otto pointed out that online retailers have an unfair 7.25% cost advantage over local retailers by virtue of being able to ignore Nebraska State Sales tax in their pricing structure.