Long Standoff Ends Without Problems At Northwest Lincoln Motel

More than seven hours of negotiations during a standoff at a northwest Lincoln motel ended peacefully Thursday morning for Lincoln Police, after a 48-year-old man wanted in connection with an incident Wednesday afternoon and for an outstanding warrant surrendered.

Chief Jeff Bliemeister says with help from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Metro Fugitive Task Force, they took Ricardo Jackson and a 29-year-old woman with him into custody around 8am.

Jackson has been on parole since January, but had a warrant for not meeting parole requirements since March. On June 7th, police were looking for Jackson for not complying with sex offender registry requirements.

It was around 4pm Wednesday near 27th and “J”, where Jackson allegedly threatened a 34-year-old woman in her home, who was lying down asleep on a couch. It’s not clear, though, if a gun was fired but a shell casing was found. That led them to believe Jackson was involved.

Investigators later tracked Jackson down to a motel near NW 12th and West Adams Streets around midnight Thursday morning. SWAT team members negotiated with Jackson and the 29-year-old woman with him and eventually that led to him surrendering around 8am Thursday.

With the arrest, a few other reports of shots fired that happened on Wednesday are being investigated by Lincoln Police, whether there is a connection or if Jackson is in anyway responsible.

The first of the incidents near 10th and “G” just after 12:30pm., where a 28-year-old victim reported a gun being fired inside a home.

The second call came in near 13th and Hudson, when a 57-year-old victim reported a gun being shot inside a house. There was evidence of a firearm discharge inside the home.

In addition, police said that a 19-year-old woman reported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg on Wednesday. However, police are still trying to confirm where the woman was shot and what led up to the shooting.