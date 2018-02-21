Long Time Democrat Party Volunteer Runs For County Treasurer

Rachel Garver is running for Lancaster County Treasurer. The following is a prepared released:

“I am running to bring back honesty, intelligence and integrity to the Office of County Treasurer. The citizens of Lancaster County deserve accountable, transparent and customer-friendly service from the Office of Treasurer.”

Rachel Garver will formally announce her candidacy on Thursday, February 22 nd , in front of the Department of Motor Vehicles, 625 North 46 th , Lincoln, 4:30 to 5:00 p.m. She will speak at the event.

Rachel Garver has 24 years of experience working at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s Student Accounts. She is responsible for more than $400 million in billing and collections, annually. She provides programming and technological advancement of the office, and effective, professional staff supervision. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

“In today’s business world, women have come to realize that gender balance is desperately needed in management to bring fairness into the workplace. I will bring trust back to the Office of Treasurer and serve as a positive role model to girls and women, proving that we belong everywhere in business and government. I will bring something that is sorely lacking in the County Treasurer’s Office — successful billing, collections and accounting experience,” states Rachel Garver.

Rachel Garver is the proud daughter of a retired United Methodist minister, Rev. Jay Schmidt, and his retired schoolteacher wife, Barbara Schmidt. “I believe my upbringing has instilled me with a strong faith in God, a sense of honesty and integrity that will not be compromised, and a belief that all people have value.”

Rachel is married to Jim Garver, a member of the Southeast Community College Board of Governors. Together, they have three adult sons and Theo, a puppy who’s a wee bit spoiled. They are homeowners who are actively involved in their community and church, Sacred Winds Native American Mission Church.