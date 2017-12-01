Loofe Suspect In Missouri Jail

One of two “people of interest” in the the November 16th disappearance of 24 year old, Sydney Loofe of Lincoln, is in the Taney County, Missouri jail Friday morning. KFOR NEWS has confirmed 51 year old, Aubrey Trail, is behind bars this morning. Not only is he wanted for questioning about Loofe’s disappearance, but he also faces federal charges. KFOR NEWS will reach out to Taney County, Missouri Sheriff, Jimmie Russell, when he comes into the office Friday morning at 7am. At this time, the other person authorities are looking for in connection with Loofe’s disappearance, 23 year old, Bailey Boswell, remains on the loose.