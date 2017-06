House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, congressional officials say.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

Alexandria Police say a suspect is in custody.

For more on this story, follow online at with ABC News.

Stay with KFOR FM103.3/1240AM for complete coverage from ABC News on this developing story.