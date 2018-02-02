Lowe’s Handing Out Bonuses

(AP) Home improvement chain, Lowe’s, is handing out bonuses of up to $1,000 for its more than 260,000 hourly employees, as it becomes the latest major employer to invest in its workers after Congress approved a tax cut that will help businesses. The chain, based in Mooresville, North Carolina, also will be sweetening benefits for maternity and parental leave as well as offering adoption assistance for the first time. With the change, Lowe’s is now offering paid maternity and parental leave where full-time hourly and salaried employees will receive full pay for 10 weeks maternity and 2 weeks parental leave. Previously, pay for maternity leave was under the Lowe’s short-term disability plan where full-time salaried employees received 100% of pay for 6 weeks and full-time hourly employees received 60% of base pay for 6 weeks, according to Jackie Pardini Hartzell, a company spokeswoman. The bonuses, which will be given out to both part-time and full-time hourly workers across all its U.S. facilities including distribution centers, will be paid in addition to Lowe’s long-standing, store-level bonus program.