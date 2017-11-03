LPD Arrests Son of Former Nebraska Athletic Director

After a week-long investigation, Lincoln Police have made an arrest in connection to a reported sexual assault that apparently involved the son of former Nebraska athletic director Shawn Eichorst.

In a news release, police said they arrested 18-year-old Jack Eichorst on Friday, following extensive follow up in the case.

The incident was reported on October 26 involving two minors.

Jack Eichorst was arrested for sexual assault and has been lodged in the Lancaster County Jail.

He’s listed in the Nebraska football media guide as the son of Shawn and Kristin Eichorst in the former athletic director’s biography.