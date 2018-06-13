LPD: Baby Passed Away Following “Medical Crisis”

An infant at a south Lincoln daycare has passed away, police said on Tuesday evening.

In a news release to KFOR News, police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called shortly after 3pm Tuesday to the daycare in the 6900 block of South 52nd Street about an infant in a medical crisis. CPR was administered by the daycare provider and later by first responding police officers.

Life-saving efforts continued during the transport to a Lincoln hospital. The baby was pronounced dead an hour later.

Police say there are no signs of foul play from their preliminary investigation. An autopsy has been requested by the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office.

LPD has extended their condolences to the family of the child. They also request that everyone respect the privacy of the family at this time.