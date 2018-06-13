LPD: Baby Passed Away Following “Medical Crisis”
By Jeff Motz
|
Jun 13, 2018 @ 7:53 AM

An infant at a south Lincoln daycare has passed away, police said on Tuesday evening.

In a news release to KFOR News, police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called shortly after 3pm Tuesday to the daycare in the 6900 block of South 52nd Street about an infant in a medical crisis.  CPR was administered by the daycare provider and later by first responding police officers.

Life-saving efforts continued during the transport to a Lincoln hospital.  The baby was pronounced dead an hour later.

Police say there are no signs of foul play from their preliminary investigation.  An autopsy has been requested by the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office.

LPD has extended their condolences to the family of the child.  They also request that everyone respect the privacy of the family at this time.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Rollover Crash Wednesday Morning In Central Lincoln NE Not Safe For Teen Drivers Prevention Really Does Work Over 500 Pounds Of Pot Found In South Central Nebraska Traffic Stop Monday’s Storms Produced Five Nebraska Tornadoes, One In Iowa Trail, Boswell Formally Arraigned In Loofe Murder Case