LPD: Burning Truck Found In Salt Creek Had Been Stolen

LFR crews recover a burned truck from Salt Creek south of 1st and Van Dorn on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (Courtesy of 10/11 Now)

A stolen pickup truck was found burning in the bed of Salt Creek in southwest Lincoln on Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Police say it was just after 7am when Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the area south of 1st and Van Dorn, about the truck in flames and down in the creek, next to the Salt Creek Levee Trail. The fire was put out immediately.

LFR’s dive team was called and found no one in the water.

Police later said the truck was stolen from an apartment complex near 27th and Fletcher around 7am Tuesday. Investigators say it looks as if the truck was driven or pushed into the creek on purpose.