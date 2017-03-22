LPD Busy Handling Mental Health Calls

Almost 700 mental health calls so far this year have been handled by Lincoln Police.

Lincoln’s Public Safety Director Tom Casady points that out because of the increased demand, officers are getting special training to handle mental health calls, which is a challenge.

“The number of resources available in the community just aren’t keeping up with the problem,” Casady said Wednesday on KFOR’s Chris and Carol Mornings. “The number of mental health beds and facilities has decreased. Community mental health programs have not kept pace with population growth and growth in the number of people with mental health problems.”

Casady said Lincoln is on pace to have as many as 3,200 police-assisted mental health calls this year.