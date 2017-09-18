LPD Busy Handling Two Monday Morning Robberies

Lincoln Police at the scene of an attempted bank robbery on Mon., Sept. 18, 2017 at the Great Western Bank east of 64th and Havelock. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

Lincoln Police are working two bank robberies, the latest one happening shortly after 10:30am Monday at the Cornhusker Bank, 1600 North Cotner. Dispatch told KFOR News the suspect, described as a black male, about 5-9, with sunglasses, black hoodie, black pants and armed with a handgun, demanded money.

While it wasn’t officially confirmed, dispatch said they got a report of pepper-spray being used on an employee. The suspect took off eastbound and may have gotten into a black Honda Accord with no license plates.

Police are also investigating the attempted robbery shortly before 9am Monday at the Great Western Bank near 64th and Havelock. The suspect, with a similar description, a black male around 40-years of age, dressed in black, indicated he had a gun & demanded money before the bank opened. The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and sunglasses, banging on the door to be opened and demanding money.

Police Officer Angela Sands says nothing was taken.

If you see someone fitting this description, call Police at 402-441-6000.