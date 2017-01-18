LPD Catches Four Omaha Teens Suspected of Shoplifting Spree

Essence Douglas (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
Markia Bass (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
Victoria Friesen (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

Three teens from Omaha are in the Lancaster County Jail, while a 17-year-old was referred to juvenile court and has been released to a family member, after a shoplifting spree in Lincoln on Tuesday.

Police Officer Katie Flood says all four were caught outside of the Kohl’s near 84th and “O” with $1,700 worth of unpaid clothes. Police also found 23 bottles of alcohol from Hy-Vee at 84th and Holdrege. There was also $800 worth of sports apparel from Finish Line in Gateway Mall.

Officer Flood says 19-year-old Victoria Friesen, along with 18-year-old Essence Douglas and a 17-year-old girl are accused of theft.

The fourth teen, 18-year-old Markia Bass, was the driver of the getaway car and is accused of fleeing to avoid arrest.

 