LPD Catches Four Omaha Teens Suspected of Shoplifting Spree

Three teens from Omaha are in the Lancaster County Jail, while a 17-year-old was referred to juvenile court and has been released to a family member, after a shoplifting spree in Lincoln on Tuesday.

Police Officer Katie Flood says all four were caught outside of the Kohl’s near 84th and “O” with $1,700 worth of unpaid clothes. Police also found 23 bottles of alcohol from Hy-Vee at 84th and Holdrege. There was also $800 worth of sports apparel from Finish Line in Gateway Mall.

Officer Flood says 19-year-old Victoria Friesen, along with 18-year-old Essence Douglas and a 17-year-old girl are accused of theft.

The fourth teen, 18-year-old Markia Bass, was the driver of the getaway car and is accused of fleeing to avoid arrest.