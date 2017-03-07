LPD Chief Speaks About February Protest Outside LIBA Luncheon

On-duty police versus off-duty security.

It’s being examined by Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister following claims by the Lincoln Independent Business Association that protesters should have been arrested outside a February 21 speaking engagement by Nebraska U-S Republican Senator, Deb Fischer, at the Grand Manse.

Protesters showed up and chanted loudly outside the room where the luncheon was being held, voicing opposition to her support of Betsy DeVos as U.S. education secretary.

Law enforcement that were present were able to send protesters out without any harm being done.

In reviewing what happened that afternoon, Bliemeister, said no officer assigned to the scene had a body-worn camera.

“We don’t want to video and audio record peaceful protests because on the counterpoint to that, they think we’re gathering intel that a lawful demonstration is going to be recorded for some other purpose, Bliemeister said.

When Nebraska 1st District Republican Congressman Jeff Fortenberry held a Town Hall meeting in Lincoln last Summer, he hired 4 off-duty officers for security. Chief Bliemeister wants you to know his department gives a lot of thought to whether on-duty officers should monitor private events.

“If we develop some type of standard protocol that says ‘we’re going to have a contingent of 20 extra officers on duty, anytime there’s going to be protests,’ those dollars will quickly erode out budget,” he said.

Bliemeister added LIBA had the option of hiring off-duty officers as security.

“We extended an offer for a similar type of package (to LIBA) for this particular event,” Bliemeister said Tuesday on KFOR’s Lincoln Live. “They did not take us up on this offer.”

The luncheon, which normally is open to members of the media, was members only for Fischer’s speaking engagement that afternoon.